Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan will be in Dubai on September 20 for a special screening of his upcoming thriller ‘Chup’, along with his director R Balki and co-star Shreya Dhanwanthary.
“So all of you all who want to watch the film before its premiere on September 23, you should book your tickets now,” said Salmaan in a video message to his army of fans in the UAE. Ahead of this UAE screening at 8.30pm at the Vox Cinemas in Deira City Centre, the stars will introduce their labour of love to the audience.
The thriller, shot largely in Mumbai, chronicles the hunt for a serial killer who targets film critics and murders them brutally. He carves out stars on their forehead as his signature.
The movie, which also pays homage to iconic filmmaker Guru Dutt whose films were often under appreciated during his time, also stars Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt. The screenplay and dialogues of the film have been co-written by R Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.
“But this is not a critic-bashing film. There’s more to it,” said R Balki and Dulquer Salmaan in a joint interview with Gulf News earlier this week.
‘Chup’ has some brilliant names attached to it.
Director R Balki, whose credits including stirring films such as ‘Paa’, ‘Ki and Ka’, ‘Padman’, and ‘Shamitabh’, is known to extract the best from his cast and crew.
Salmaan, the son of legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty, is also riding high after the success of his romance ‘Sita Ram’ starring Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. The actor has carved his own niche in the industry by choosing films and roles that are versatile.
Read their full interview in Gulf News soon.