Shilpa Shetty with her son Viaan Image Credit: instagram.com/theshilpashetty

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday celebrated her son Viaan Raj Kundra’s birthday with a sweet throwback video shot when Viaan was four years old.

The ‘Life In A Metro’ star hopped on to Instagram to share the video featuring Viaan dancing to the ‘Happy Birthday’ song as his parents Shilpa and Raj Kundra root for the birthday boy.

Along with the video, the actress penned a note stating that amid the last two years of the pandemic, Viaan hasn’t been able to celebrate his birthday, and that he has “not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully.”

On May 7, Shilpa revealed that six of her family members, including her husband, son Viaan and daughter Samisha, had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, Shilpa said all the members of her family are “on the road to recovery”, while she has tested negative for the disease.

Shilpa has posted updates since then, and her birthday wish for her son acknowledged his battle with the coronavirus.

She wrote, “There’s so much to say, So much to do...You’re growing up too fast, I’m not even done hugging you.”

Talking about the throwback video, Shilpa wrote, “This video is when you were 4. We know how much your birthday means to you and how you would look forward to it, but not being able to have any playdates for over a year & a half, and not be able to celebrate your birthday 2 years in a row without any fuss... makes me so proud of the sensitive, compassionate, and loving boy that you’re growing up to be.”

“You fought Covid-19 so bravely, you are just as excited about your virtual classes as you were about going to school, you have understood how necessary it is to always wear a mask and maintain social distance with outsiders! You’ve not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully. Have to admire how beautifully you have done it with your sense of humour and maturity,” she added.