Image Credit: Insta/beingsalmankhan

You can tell by his walk that Salman Khan's gym obsession hasn’t waned over the years. The 55-year-old is known not only for his action star-credentials but also his rippling muscles.

The superstar's latest Instagram post on Tuesday night is a proof of the fact that he is preparing hard for his role in his most anticipated film 'Tiger 3'. Taking to Instagram, Khan posted a video of his work out session at a gym. In the clip, he can be seen working on his bicpes. "I think this guy is training for Tiger 3," Khan captioned the video.

It appears that Khan is not the only 'Tiger 3' cast member that is preparing for the film. 'Jannat' actor Emraan Hashmi is also working on his six-pack abs to face off Khan. A photo of the actor from the gym, sharing his chiseled physique, hinting that it's his new look for 'Tiger 3' got insanely popular earlier this month. Hashmi will play the role of a villain in the upcoming movie.

'Tiger 3' is the third film in the successful 'Ek Tha Tiger' franchise. The film is expected to continue the adventures of super spy Rathore, aka Tiger, along with Pakistani secret agent Zoya, played by Kaif, with August seeing the stars fly off to complete the international leg of the shoot.