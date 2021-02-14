Salman Khan Image Credit: PTI

Bollywood fans who’ve been eagerly waiting for an on screen reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan can finally rejoice with the latter star confirming that he will be making an appearance in ‘Pathan’.

Shah Rukh, who was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’, is making his Bollywood comeback after a hiatus, with the ‘Pathan’ film unit reportedly shooting as well in Dubai.

While there has been speculation that Salman will have a cameo in ‘Pathan’, nothing had been confirmed until the actor himself spilled the beans during a weekend episode of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, which he hosts.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Salman decided to spill the tea on the show. “Life goes on, show goes on. This show will end after which we will start ‘Pathan’, then ‘Tiger 3’, and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. And after eight months, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will make a comeback,” he said.

According to insiders, Salman’s role in ‘Pathan’ will see him reprise his role as Tiger, the Indian super spy who has starred in two films of his own, namely ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Insiders have also speculated the production house, Yash Raj Films, is looking to create its own spy universe that will link ‘Pathan’ with the ‘Tiger’ franchise and ‘War’, which stars Hrithik Roshan.

‘Pathan’ also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead.

Earlier this month, a report by entertainment portal Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the film production who said a special action sequence from the film will be shot at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

Shah Rukh Khan at Burj Khalifa Image Credit: Instagram.com/iamsrk

“The idea is to go one notch above what’s already done so far. Apart from ‘Mission Impossible’ and [the] ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise, not many films have been shot inside Burj Khalifa, and ‘Pathan’ will be among the first few Indian films (probably the first) to have actual visuals of the tower from inside. A big scale action scene centered around Burj Khalifa is in the offing from the team of ‘Pathan’,” the source stated at the time to Pinkvilla.

“It’s a prolonged action sequence designed by an international stunt team, and one can expect spectacular visuals on the screen. It’s a culmination of Siddharth Anand [director], Aditya Chopra [head of production company Yash Raj Films] and Shah Rukh Khan’s vision to shoot a massive action scene at Burj Khalifa,” the source said in the same interview. “Don’t be surprised if you find SRK fighting on the top of the tower just like Tom Cruise, when you watch ‘Pathan’ on the big screen. However, all the details of this Burj Khalifa fight scene have been kept under wraps,” the source added.

While the source cited cars, bikes, and hand-to-hand combat aplenty in this film, this past month did see onlookers catch a glimpse of a daring fight sequence on-board a moving vehicle as it hurtled down Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

No confirmation was available from Emaar at the time.