Kaushal and Gautam were at the Wagah border in Amritsar and addressed the 28 thousand people who had come to attend the ceremony. The two actors recently starred in a war drama and received a loud welcome from fans. The actors wished the crowd on the occasion and raised slogans like “Jai Hind” (long live India) and asked everyone “How’s the josh?” (How is the excitement?), a slogan from their movie Uri: The Surgical Strike.