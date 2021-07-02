Sameera Reddy Image Credit: instagram.com/reddysameera/

Actress Sameera Reddy often shares updates about her fitness journey on social media, and on ‘Fitness Friday’ she took to Instagram to offer some advice to her fans.

“Every Friday now revs me up even more to take responsibility for my fitness and honestly I couldn’t have even lost these 7 kgs without you peeps cheering me on ! I hope I am doing the same for you ! I still have to get to 75 kgs so I have a goal of another 10 kg and I will get there!” she wrote alongside a video explaining how positive she’s been feeling about her health.

Sharing the methods she used to get fit, the 42-year-old actress added: “I’ve been good with portion control, not emotionally eating and saying NO to snacking but it does help ! Esp us mommies are so exhausted we usually reach out of pick me up food all the time. #fitnessfriday is to motivate, share, inspire real fitness journeys where we can transform together without pressure or judgement.”

The mum-of-two, who has starred in movies such as ‘Musafir’ and ‘Race’, has been open about her struggles with post-partum depression and weight gain. She often uses the hashtag #Imperfectlyperfect as part of her campaign to encourage women to love themselves.