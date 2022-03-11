Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s preparation for the cricket biopic ‘Chakda Xpress’ is in full swing.
She took to Instagram on March 11 to share a video showing how she’s training to play celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in the movie.
“Get-Sweat-Go! #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days,” Sharma wrote in the caption of the video, where she can be seen practicing at the nets.
Sharma is best known for her work in films like ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, ‘Sultan’ and ‘Sanju’, and this time she’s taking on a more physically challenging role as the sportswoman.
Goswami holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.
She recently also became the joint highest wicket-taker in women’s World Cup history. Goswami equalled the tally of 39 wickets taken by Lyn Fullston of Australia from 1982 to 1988.
At the time, Sharma had congratulated Goswami and shared a clip of the 39-year-old achieving the feat against New Zealand at the ongoing ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022 at Hamilton.
The actress wrote: “Congratulations @jhulangoswami on becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker in ICC women’s world cup history.”
‘Chakda Xpress’, directed by Prosit Roy and written by Abhishek Banerjee, traces Goswami’s inspirational journey as she charts her own course despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics.
Tasting success through her determination and grit, she rose to the position of the skipper of the Indian women’s national cricket team. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.
‘Chakda Xpress’ is expected to release on Netflix sometime this year.