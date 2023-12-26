On the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary, actor Ronit Roy and wife Neelam Roy renewed their marital vows once again, complete with traditional rituals.
Ronit and Neelam had tied the knot on December 25, 2003. The couple have a daughter, Aador, and a son, Agastya.
Taking to Instagram, Ronit, who has 1.1 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped videos from their wedding ceremony which took place in Goa.
In the video, the 58-year-old actor is seen wearing an off-white kurta-pyjama with golden motifs on it, and a red dupatta.
Actress Neelam is sporting a red salwar suit with a golden border and she completed the outfit with golden earrings, choora, and headband.
The couple can be seen exchanging garlands, taking the saat pheras (circling the fire seven times), and bowing down to their parents for blessings. The video ended with the couple kissing each other.
The ‘Bandini’ actor captioned the videos as: “Mujhse shaadi karogi??? Phir Se????? Will you marry me? Again?)”, “Renewing our vows: Part 2”, and “Doosri baar toh kya, hazaaron baar byaah tujhi Se karoonga! (Not just a second time, I will marry you a thousand times) Happiest 20th anniversary my love.”
The comment section was filled with love and blessings for the couple.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ronit was last seen in the movie ‘Farrey’.