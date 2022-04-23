The second trailer of the Tiger Shroff-led ‘Heropanti 2’ is out now and it offers what the audience can expect from his movie, a complete package of action, thriller, crime, romance and a tinge of comedy.
While in the first trailer the audience saw the style of the film, the second brought out its soul.
Moreover, in the second trailer Shroff is shown in action from his dialogues, gymnastic moves, dance to everything that the audience loves about him.
Shroff’s impressive avatar as Babloo, Tara Sutaria as Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s acting as Laila — there is every element that makes this movie entertaining and grabs the eyeballs.
Seems like Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala have finally hit the right chord. The masses of tier 2 and 3 cities are going to see a storm just like one witnessed during ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Baaghi 3’.
The film features Shroff, Sutaria and Siddiqui in the lead roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, ‘Heropanti 2’ is written by Rajat Arora and music by AR Rahman. The film will hit theatres in UAE on April 29.