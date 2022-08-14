Alia Bhatt who is presently in Italy for her babymoon recently dropped a cute video of her husband Ranbir Kapoor grooving on the song ‘Deva Deva’ from their upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Raazi’ actor treated fans with a cute video. Sharing the video, she wrote, “the light of my life” along with fire emojis.

In the video, Kapoor was seen seated on a wall with a backdrop of mesmerizing view. The ‘Sanju’ actor was seen wearing an oversized light blue shirt that he teamed up with denim.

He completed his laid-back look with a pair of sunglasses.

Kapoor was seen grooving to his much-talked song ‘Deva Deva’, which is the second song from ‘Brahmastra’ after their much popular hit track ‘Kesariya’, which featured this pair’s romantic side.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, composed by Pritam Chakraborty, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song encapsulates the magical moment in the film where Shiva, played by Ranbir, finds the power within.

The powerful lyrics of the song have a unique blend of love and devotion as Shiva, the protagonist discovers his majestic abilities of fire. The song is pivotal to Shiva’s character development in the film and does absolute justice to the concept of ‘Love, Light and Fire’.

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is an upcoming trilogy film, which is slated to release on September 9, 2022. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles.

Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra' Image Credit: YouTube

The parents-to-be are currently soaking in the Italian sun and Sonam Kapoor recently confirmed it. Alia also posted a beautiful, sun-kissed picture of herself without mentioning her whereabouts. Sonam then commented, “I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!”

Meanwhile, Bhatt announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir in June this year. The ‘Brahmastra’ couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years at Kapoor’s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months of their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.On the work front, Alia was last seen in ‘Darlings’ which received a lot of love and praise from critics and audiences. The film was released last weekend and has been on top of the Netflix charts.