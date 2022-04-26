Rohit Shetty’s cop universe just got bigger with Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi being the latest celebrity to join the filmmaker’s star-studded web series, ‘Indian Police Force’.
Oberoi made the announcement on social media with an image of himself dressed as a police officer while firing a gun. “Charged to join the best force: “Indian Police Force” and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop universe! Thank you bro #RohitShetty for trusting me with this amazing role!”
Oberoi’s name comes days after Shilpa Shetty Kundra was revealed as the latest celebrity to don the khakhi uniform in the series that is being spearheaded by Sidharth Malhotra.
Oberoi, who is best remembered for his roles in films such as ‘Saathiya’ and ‘Company’, is no novice to the web with the actor having featured in three seasons of the sports-centric thriller, ‘Inside Edge’.
Rohit Shetty’s ever-expanding cop universe already features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar each of which having headlined ‘Singham,’, ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryravanshi’, respectively.
It is unclear whether the three actors from the Bollywood branch of the cop universe will make an appearance in the web series but it is too early to rule out.
For both Malhotra and Shetty Kundra, the ‘Indian Police Force’ series will mark their web debut in a series, which will air on Amazon Prime Video.