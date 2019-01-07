Vivek Oberoi, who claims to be a fan of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seems to have channelled all his energy into transforming and morphing into his favourite world leader.
The first poster of director Omung Kumar’s biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’, featuring Oberoi bearing an uncanny resemblance to the austere leader, was unveiled in Delhi on Monday.
The poster features Oberoi with grey hair, layers of prosthetics and sporting a kurta, with an Indian flag in the backdrop.
It was a politically-charged launch as politician Devendra Fadnavis spearheaded the poster unveiling along with the talents of the film.
Director Kumar has previously directed films such as ‘Sarabjit’, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and biopic ‘Mary Kom’, starring Priyanka Chopra as the famous boxing champion.
According to reports, filming will begin mid-january. Biopics in Bollywood are notorious for whitewashing the subjects in questions and making their life seem blemish-free, which naturally prompts the question whether this biopic would be warts-and-all tale or not.