Dubai: Recently, pictures of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home ‘Mannat’ went viral online after it was seen covered in plastic sheets. But despite speculations, the property is not wrapped as a way to prevent coronavirus.
According to local media reports, the house is covered in plastic due to heavy monsoon rains Mumbai is facing recently.
This is not the first time 'Mannat' is seen this way, the actor gets it done every year, media outlets reported.
Fan accounts and social media users were quick to share the pictures of the multi-storey property that includes parking spaces, offices, guest rooms and more.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown in India, Khan has been staying in 'Mannat' with his wife Gauri Khan and children AbRam, Suhana and Aryan Khan.
Coronavirus hits Bollywood
Mumbai in the Indian state of Maharashtra is home to many of India's biggest movie stars. The number of coronavirus cases in the state has crossed 3,10,000. Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family, including son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bhachchan, have also been infected by COVID-19.