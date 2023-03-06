Well-known rapper Badshah has often been seen talking about his weight loss transformation, and more recently, the singer stunned fans with a picture from inside his gym.
He shared the latest photos on his Instagram, showing off his well-built physique and muscular biceps.
Badshah, known for his hit tracks such as 'Kar Gayi Chull', 'DJ Waley Babu', 'Saturday Saturday', wrote in the caption: "Ya'll should work on your pen game though." His picture inspired many of his fans, and soon after his post, they were left in awe of his physical transformation.
Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote: "Woho".
Before he assumed the stage name Badshah, the acclaimed musician was a civil engineer in Ambala in Punjab and answered to Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia. But he got his first break in the music industry when he joined Yo Yo Honey Singh’s hip-hop group Mafia Mundeer and hasn’t looked back since. His songs from ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Khoobsurat’ have catapulted him into one of India's highest-paid artists.
In a 2022 interview with Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her show ‘Shape of you’, the famous rapper revealed that he had changed his lifestyle to become more emotionally and physically fit.