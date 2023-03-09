'Desi girl' Priyanka Chopra and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas celebrated Holi with Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, her husband Gene Goodenough and friends in Los Angeles.
The 'Dil se' actress took to Instagram, where she shared photos and videos of herself along with husband and friends celebrating Holi at Priyanka and Nick Jonas home in Los Angeles with other friends drenched in colours.
She caption the post, "Happy Holi everyone. What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for being such gracious and fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank God it was not raining and the sun was out. I'm sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing and yummy food."
Chopra too shared a wish for fans a happy Holi, and dropped a picture of herself and Nick Jonas from last year's Holi celebration.
The Jonas got married in 2018 in Rajasthan. The two welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via a surrogate last year in January. Chopra will be next seen in the Prime Video series 'Citadel'.