Actress Manukriti Pahwa, who made her Bollywood debut in ‘Sui Dhaaga: Made In India’, is set to romance actor Vikrant Massey in ‘Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’.

The film marks the directorial debut of her mother, actress Seema Pahwa.

“Vikrant is a fabulous actor and a great human being. In the film, ‘Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’, every character has a different story, and me and Vikrant have a love angle. I can’t reveal much about the role but all I can say is that it was a great experience shooting with Vikrant as he is a fabulous actor,” said Manukriti.

Talking about her mother, she said: “My mother is the sweetest person I know, but when she is on set she is a thorough professional and a completely different person. The film comprises a dream cast, and when she asked me if I would want to be a part of it, I jumped with joy. Working in the film with my dad [actor Manoj Pahwa] and talents like Naseer sir [Naseeruddin Shah], Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriyaji [Pathak] was like a dream come true for me.”

‘Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’ releases on November 22 in India.