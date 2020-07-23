Action star Vidyut Jammwal will interview actor and martial artist Scott Adkins in the second episode of his talk show.
Jammwal earlier chatting with Thai superstar Tony Jaa on the connection between Hindu deities and martial arts.
Jammwal and Adkins will be seen in episode two of ‘X-Rayed By Vidyut’. They will discuss martial arts, action films and their inspirations among other things.
“I admire Scott for his commitment to the action genre and Taekwondo. He is the only living star to have worked with most of the legends of the action world. Apart from martial arts, he trains in a great number of things and it’s amazing that he keeps up with all of these disciplines,” Jammwal said.
He added: “His success mantra is unique and it was very uplifting for me to hear him talk about his movie experiences. Some of them have been my favourite movies of all time.”
Adkins has worked with most contemporary action legends including Jackie Chan, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jet Li, Tony Jaa, and Donnie Yen among others.