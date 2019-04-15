Film is based on true incidents and will be shot in Morocco and Kerala

Mumbai: Actor Vidyut Jammwal the GQ Fashion Nights 2017 in Mumbai on Nov 12, 2017.(Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Vidyut Jammwal has been roped in for romantic action film ‘Khuda Hafiz’, which will be directed by Faruk Kabir.

The film, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, is based on true incidents and will be shot in Morocco and Kerala. The casting of the female lead is underway.

Scheduled to release in early 2020, the shooting for the project will start in July this year. The makers have also got on board global experts to choreograph the action sequences, said a statement.

Jammwal is excited about “doing the film based on a real-life love story in a very contemporary setting”.

“With incidents based on actual events, this could be one of the biggest and most memorable action thrillers of our time. I am very proud to be part of such a great team to tell a truly gripping tale,” the actor said.

“The romantic action thriller genre is always exciting and when a script in that genre is based on true events and has a solid emotional core you have all the elements in place, and with Faruk’s vision and Vidyut doing what he does best, we are really excited about this one,” Abhishek said.