Actor Vidyut Jammwal, known for his daredevil stunts and action sequences, attributes his chiselled body to his vegan lifestyle and workout routine.

In an ad for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) India, he appears next to the words “Kick the Meat Habit. Go Vegan.”

“When people ask me where I get my protein from, I tell them [I get it from] exactly [the same place that] herbivorous animals like elephants, horses, and rhinos do: plants,” said Jammwal in a statement.

“Being vegan helps me keep fit. I love the way I feel,” he added.

Jammwal joins a growing list of vegan celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Joaquin Phoenix, Pamela Anderson, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mallika Sherawat, Ayesha Takia, Monica Dogra, and Bryan Adams, to name a few.