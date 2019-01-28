Actress Vidya Balan, last seen on screen in Telugu film ‘NTR Kathanayakudu’, will be making her Tamil debut with the as yet unnamed remake of 2016 thriller ‘Pink’.
“Happy to introduce Vidya Balan to Tamil audiences. She is paired with Ajith [Kumar] and her role is very special. Shraddha Srinath has also been roped in for a pivotal role. Rangaraj Pandey plays a very important character,” producer Boney Kapoor said in the statement.
‘Pink’, a film about consent and women’s rights, starred Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan.
The remake will be directed by H Vinoth and the shoot is underway in Hyderabad. The film will also star Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao and Sujith Shankar.
Apparently, it was late Sridevi’s wish that Kumar does a film in her husband Kapoor’s production.
“While working with Ajith in ‘English Vinglish’, Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year.
“Ajith suggested remaking ‘Pink’ in Tamil. She immediately agreed as she thought it was most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film,” Kapoor had previously said.
The film, slated to release on May 1, will feature music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
Kapoor also confirmed that he has another project with Kumar in the offing.
“We hope to bring the remake of ‘Pink’ to theatres on May 1. We are subsequently doing another film together and that will be scheduled to go on the floors in July 2019 and will be released on the April 10, 2020,” he added.