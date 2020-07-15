National Award-winning Indian actress Vidya Balan seems to be back in her element as she plays a maths genius in her upcoming film ‘Shakuntala Devi’ with a mixture of impishness and studied charm.
The trailer — which gives quite a bit away — shows Balan playing a child prodigy who courts global fame as India’s human computer who can do any sum, but is defeated when it comes to being a parent to her teenager daughter.
She has it all figured out when it comes to math problems, but being a domestic guru isn’t her finest trait.
“There are no rules in math, just magic …Math is my best friends in life,” declares Balan’s character in her youth.
The trailer has captured Balan’s witty and comical side too. She’s full of beans and Balan — who’s a South Indian herself — has channeled her roots well.
Actress Sanya Malhotra as Shakuntala Devi’s angst-ridden daughter is well-cast too.
Directed by Any Menon, the 2-minute 48 second trailer is ingenious.