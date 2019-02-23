When asked if art should be kept away from politics, the ‘Tumhari Sulu’ actress said, “As an individual, I believe that there is no better way to bring people together than arts, be it music, poetry, dance, theatre, cinema or any other art form. But this time I think we should just take a break from this practice and see what can be done for the future. As I said, some tough calls have to be taken at some point.”