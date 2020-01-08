Chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits on the night of January 19, 1990

There have been many films based on Kashmir, but Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming film ‘Shikara’ attempts to narrate a different perspective.

The film, which had its trailer launch this week, chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir on the night of January 19, 1990.

‘Shikara’ revolves around two lovers, played by newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia, and how their dreams turn into a horrific reality when they are asked to leave the Kashmir Valley after their hometown is targeted by militant groups.