Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has recently shared a video showing how she lost her weight over the years.

The video begins with a few clips of her from the days when she was fat, followed by clips of her doing cardio exercises, swimming, riding bikes. In the video, she can also be seen working out with her brother Ibrahim.

"Namaste Darshako. Lockdown edition. From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha," Sara captioned the video.

Sara's post left people in awe of her transformation.

A user commented: "What a journey."

Another one wrote: "Loved your transformation."

On the film front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1".

