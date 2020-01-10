Bodyguard was quick to intervene and charges at the fan

Image Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: A video of a fan trying to kiss the hand of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has gone viral.

In the video shared by Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, a man can be seen asking for Sara's hand and then trying to plant a kiss.

Sara looks shocked look as she draws away and greets the fan with folded hands. Meanwhile, her bodyguard intervenes and charges at the fan.

Bhayani captioned the video: "#saraalikhan snapped at her pilates class today. One of the fans tried to kiss her hand. Not so easy... just because she has been so sweet."