Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has sent out a special message to his fans in China in light of the Coronavirus outbreak that has taken the lives of 2,442 people in the country, as of February 23.

The actor posted a video, lending emotional support to his fans and requesting them to put their faith in the system that all was being done to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the country.

In the 1.12-second video, which Khan posted on the Chinese micro-blogging site Sina Weibo and shared by his fan club on YouTube, the actor is heard lauding the efforts of the authorities who are fighting to contain the virus.

“A very warm hello to all my friends in China. Since I read about the outbreak of [the] Coronavirus over there, I’ve been extremely concerned,” Khan is heard saying. “I’ve been in touch with a few friends and I’ve been following this tragedy with a lot of pain in my heart.”

The actor further adds: “My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost somebody close. I know that these are very difficult times. I’m sure the administration is doing all that it can to bring things back under control, back to normal. And the best that we can do at this time is to take care, take precautions and follow the instructions of the admiration and help them help us.”

Khan, who commands a large fan-following in China, courtesy of the release of his films such as ‘PK’, ‘Three Idiots’ and ‘Dangal’, continues to say that he “hopes and prays” that things return to normalcy in China.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you in this time of crisis. Be safe, be healthy,” adds Khan, as he signs off.

The 54-year-old actor has had a busy few months, shooting for his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is a remake of Tom Hanks starrer ‘Forrest Gump’. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.