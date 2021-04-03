Vicky Kaushal in 'SamBahadur' Image Credit: Instagram.com/vickykaushal09

Vicky Kaushal has revealed the name of the Meghna Gulzar-directed biopic based on the life of war hero Sam Manekshaw, who was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to Field Marshal. The film, which sees Kaushal essaying the titular role, is called ‘SamBahadur’.

Kaushal posted a video on Instagram on Saturday, the birth anniversary of the late Field Marshal, to make the announcement.

“I had always heard stories about Sam Bahadur from my parents, who hail from Punjab and have seen the 1971 war, but when I read the script I was completely blown away. He is a hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved to this day, and capturing his spirit in the film is of the highest importance to me,” said Kaushal.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s military career spanned four decades and five wars.

“He was a soldier’s soldier and a gentleman’s gentleman. They don’t make men like Sam Bahadur anymore. I’m so honoured to be telling his story with (producer) Ronnie Screwvala and the incredibly talented Vicky Kaushal. On the Field Marshal’s birth anniversary, his story has got its name. I couldn’t be happier,” said Gulzar.

Kaushal’s first look in the biopic was released in 2019, as a tribute to the Field Marshal on his death anniversary. Last year, the makers unveiled the second look.