The first teaser of the horror film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, has released

Image Credit:

Karan Johar released the teaser of his maiden Bollywood horror film ‘Bhoot: The Haunted Ship’ featuring Vicky Kaushal.

In the teaser, Kaushal is seen exploring a dark abandoned place with a torch in his hand.

Walls stained with blood emerge and in one place Kaushal is seen looking at a wall where he finds an image of his face plastered with blood-soaked handprints.

The teaser ends with several hands emerging from the wall and pulling Kaushal as he struggles to escape.

The film also features Bhumi Pednekar in central roles.

‘Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship’ is part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach.