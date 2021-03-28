A sequel to the 2001 film ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ is in the works, with reports claiming that Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon are in talks to take the lead in this upcoming project.
According to a report by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is planning a sequel to the Bollywood project, , which featured R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.
“They were on the lookout for a fresh and unconventional casting and that’s when, the casting director suggested the names of Kriti and Vicky. Both the actors are keen to do the film, and the modalities in terms of the financials and dates for the shoot schedule is being worked upon at the moment. The idea is to go on the floors by end of 2022,” revealed a source close to the development to the portal, adding further that the paper work is yet to be done.
Reports further state that filmmaker Ravi Udyawar may be coming on board as director.
Kaushal has a busy schedule ahead of him as he starts on ‘Mr. Lele’, followed by ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Sanon is busy filming ‘Bhediya’ with Varun Dhawan, before she heads to shoot for ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas.
‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ was Mirza’s debut film as an actress. She was part of a love triangle between Madhavan and Khan. While the film was a success at the box office, its soundtrack is popular even today.