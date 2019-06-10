‘Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship’ will release on November 15

Image Credit:

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced his first horror franchise titled ‘Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship’, which will feature actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar

Johar shared the film’s first poster captioned: “Presenting ‘Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship’! The first in the franchise, starring the supremely talented Vicky Kaushal, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Sailing towards you on November 15, 2019.”

The project is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Johar.

Kaushal shared the poster and wrote: “Nothing haunts you more than reality. Presenting #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, directed by Bhanu. In cinemas November 15, 2019.”

Calling it a special role, Pednekar wrote: “Sinking my teeth into this special role in this very special film as my friend and brother Bhanu marks his debut with #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship. In cinemas November 15, 2019. Extremely excited for this one guys.”