“These rumours are part and parcel of our life. Now I have that maturity to understand all that matters is the work that you do,” the actress had said. “That’s what will make you sustain, that’s what the audience love you for or judge you on. All the rest just comes and goes as these are part of the job. We chose to come into the spotlight. There are a lot of people who hate to come into spotlight. But that is the nature of being an actor, you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be truthful, some days not truthful.”