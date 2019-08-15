She was 71 and breathed her last at a private hospital in Juhu

Vidya Sinha Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Vidya Sinha, famed for her role in the Basu Chatterjee film "Rajnigandha" (1974), passed away after a brief lung-cum-heart ailment here on Thursday, family sources said.

She was 71 and breathed her last at a private hospital in Juhu where she was rushed last Sunday after severe breathing problems.

Since her condition was critical she had been put on a ventilator but failed to recover and expired around 1 pm.

Currently, she was playing a prominent role in the television serial 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' on a private channel.