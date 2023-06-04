PM Modi expresses grief over demise of seasoned actor

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his grief over the demise of veteran actor Sulochana Latkar who played the role of screen mother to many top stars.



"The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.



BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda also condoled her death. "Saddened by the passing away of veteran actress Sulochana Ji. Her versatile performances have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. She will always be remembered for her contributions to the film industry throughout her decades-long career. My sincere condolences to her family members and followers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

