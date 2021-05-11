Veteran Hindi and Marathi actor Mohan Joshi has tested positive for coronavirus in Goa while shooting for a serial, despite taking both doses of the vaccine.
According to a report in ABP News, the actor was in Goa to shoot for Marathi TV serial ‘Agabai Sunbai’. The actor is now quarantined in a hotel there, along with four other crew members from the show who have also tested positive for COVID-19.
The 68-year-old actor confirmed to ABP News that he had already taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. “I took the first dose of corona vaccine on March 6 while the second dose was taken on April 20,” said Joshi.
The report also stated that the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) has now banned shooting in Goa due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Most recently, Goa has had the highest positivity rate amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India, and the state is now going into a two-week lockdown.
Apart from working in Marathi films and serials, Joshi has acted in several Hindi movies including ‘Baghban’, ‘Baaghi’, ‘Zameen’, ‘Gangaajal’ and ‘Bichhoo’.