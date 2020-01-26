The two films released on Friday in India

Image Credit:

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s dance flick ‘Street Dancer 3D’ started on a good note, making Rs102.6 million (Dh5.28 million) on opening day, while the Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Panga’ managed Rs27 million on day one.

Both films opened in India on Friday.

“‘Panga’ records a low total on Day 1... Gathered momentum towards evening shows at select multiplexes, but occupancy at multiplexes of Tier-2 and 3 cities remained dull... Strong word of mouth should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3,” trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted.

“‘Street Dancer 3D’ opens in double digits on Day 1... Should’ve collected higher, since youth-centric films, generally, open big... Business affected in #Mumbai circuit due to #Tanhaji wave... Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total,” he added.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, ‘Street Dancer 3D’ talks of the plight of illegal immigrants in the UK, and narrates a story of how rival Indian and Pakistani dance troupes come together to pitch in for the cause. The film also features Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi.