Varun Dhawan has denied that he is part of the sequel to the hit horror comedy ‘Stree’.
Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree’ emerged as a box office winner last year, with producer Dinesh Vijan announcing that he would be releasing a sequel as part of his ambitious horror-comedy franchise. The movie featured Rajkummar Rao in the lead.
When asked if he would be a part of ‘Stree 2’, the actor told reporters: “No, it’s false.”
Dhawan’s upcoming multi-starrer ‘Kalank’ opens in cinemas in India on April 17, a week before the mammoth Marvel project ‘Avengers: Endgame’ hits screens worldwide.
Asked if he feels the superhero film will hamper the box office prospects of ‘Kalank’, Dhawan said: “Our film is coming out nine days before [‘Avengers’], even internationally we are getting a big release. Nine days is a lot for ‘Kalank’ to be seen and liked by people. These days, if people like a film, it works. So if they like ‘Kalank’, it will continue to run. There is enough screen space for both these films to run.”