“It’s my fourth film with Alia Bhatt. Wow, and it always feels like it’s new. She is amazing in the film but one thing she has done great is run very well, and I’m proud of her. Lol... wait for it, you guys are going to be as blown away as I was by her,” he posted on Instagram. “All our fans, we work damn hard just to make sure we don’t let you down and hope we don’t.”