Actor Varun Dhawan says audiences will be stunned by actress Alia Bhatt in their forthcoming project ‘Kalank’.
Dhawan and Bhatt have worked together in four film, starting with 2012’s ‘Student Of The Year’.
“It’s my fourth film with Alia Bhatt. Wow, and it always feels like it’s new. She is amazing in the film but one thing she has done great is run very well, and I’m proud of her. Lol... wait for it, you guys are going to be as blown away as I was by her,” he posted on Instagram. “All our fans, we work damn hard just to make sure we don’t let you down and hope we don’t.”
He said working for the first time with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt has been a “top class” experience.
“This cast and crew has put in every thing. Also Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala sir are the best bosses to have. Get ready for our biggest film and my toughest role,” he added.