Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has declared 2021 as the year of the vaccine.
The actor, who recovered from COVID-19 recently, took to Instagram on Saturday to share his idea.
Dhawan posted a painting on Instagram that shows planet Earth injected with the vaccine from all sides, so that the image appears like the coronavirus symbol in totality.
“2021 The year of the vaccine #mother #earth #health,” Dhawan captioned the picture.
Dhawan’s comment comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India has authorised the emergency use of two coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and by local pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech. This is the second vaccine to be approved for emergency use in India.
The 33-year-old Dhawan is one of thousands in the country who tested COVID-19 positive. The actor was infected supposedly on the set of his upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, along with co-star Neetu Kapoor and the film’s director Raj Mehta.
The trio is now doing fine and Dhawan recently wrapped up shooting for the film in Chandigarh.
The actor was recently seen in ‘Coolie No 1’, a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film, also starring Sara Ali Khan, was directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan and was digitally released on Amazon Prime on Christmas. - With inputs from Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor