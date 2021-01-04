The Bollywood actor is fed up with the constant scrutiny into his personal life

Indian Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan admits he has struggled with the stifling side of being famous but the actor has made his peace with the constant scrutiny.

“..It does (become difficult), but that is the part and parcel of it. You know what you are getting into. You can’t behave like, ‘oh! you didn’t sign up for this’. I mean you know that’s going to happen. So I have kind of adapted to it and made peace with it,” said Dhawan when asked about paying the price of fame.

Dhawan’s star status has also attracted extreme behaviour in the past with one of his fans threatening the actor’s girlfriend, Natasha Dalal.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Image Credit: IANS

In 2019, a female fan had parked herself outside Dhawan’s home in a bid to meet him, but when security guards informed her that he wouldn’t be able to as he was busy with the promotions of his film ‘Kalank’, the fan threatened she would kill Dalal and created a commotion. Reportedly, cops were finally called in to take the fan away.

“It was alarming for us because usually, fans don’t get so aggressive,” a person from his security team was quoted at the time in India Today. “We informed Varun sir, who panicked. She kept saying, ‘I will kill Natasha.’ After the woman refused to leave even after 45 minutes, we had to call the local police station.”