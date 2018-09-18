Actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma worked in a textile factory in Faridabad for their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga - Made in India.

To become a self-reliant tailor Mauji and his embroiderer wife Mamta, Dhawan and Sharma shot in the outskirts of Delhi at a real textile factory to get authentic visuals of how small-scale businesses operate and how textile workers from small towns work in factories.

“We have tried to keep Sui Dhaaga as authentic to real life as possible. We lived the life of Mauji and Mamta for this film and this journey took us to work in an actual clothing factory in Faridabad,” Sharma said in a statement.

“We shot there for four days with real workers who tirelessly work day and night to produce outstanding pieces of garments. We learnt how to operate the machines from them which was very helpful,” she added.

Dhawan shared that the factory in Faridabad was a perfect location to shoot.

“The equipment and machinery looked genuine and extremely authentic to be the place where Mauji and Mamta’s first brush with a textile factory could be. To prep for our parts, we both interacted and met with all the real workers on set and exchanged notes. These people were invaluable in getting us more prepared for our characters,” he added.

Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is a film about finding love and respect through self-reliance.

The Indian National Award-winning team of director Sharat Katariya and producer Maneesh Sharma have come together for this Yash Raj Films entertainer. It is set to release in the UAE on September 27.