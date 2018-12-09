Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who is making his directorial debut with his film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, has said that his film hasn’t shown Pakistanis in poor light and he hoped they too will appreciate the movie.
Dhar was interacting with the media to promote the movie in Mumbai on Saturday.
‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ is based on the Indian Army’s 2016 surgical strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan in retaliation for the attack on an army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir.
Asked if his film would be released in Pakistan, he said: “It doesn’t bother me. I have made this film for our country, citizens of this country and our army. If Pakistani audience trusts us and if they will watch the film, they will realise that we haven’t spoken anything negative about Pakistani citizens.
“Whatever statement we have made in this film is about terrorism. If they realise that we are only fighting against terrorism and not against any country or its citizens, then they will really appreciate the film.”
The trailer of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ crossed 13 million views on social media within four days of its release.
“I never expected such overwhelming response to the trailer. It’s amazing, wonderful and great,” said Dhar.
“I hope people come to theatres to watch the film and appreciate it. I want the audience to realise how much sacrifice the Indian Army does for the citizens.”
“I have made this film only to pay tribute to the army,” he added.
The film will see Vicky Kaushal playing the role of an Indian commando who is involved in the 2016 surgical strike. It also stars Yami Gautam.
It also features Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Produced by RSVP movies, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ will hit theatres on January 11, 2019.