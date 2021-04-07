Ahmad Golchin Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Will the cinema scene witness a robust resurgence in the post COVID-19 world? It’s no secret that the entertainment scene has taken a beating following the COVID-19 outbreak globally which saw shutters being downed on cinemas globally. But the UAE cinemas are back to being fully functional with social distancing measures in place.

Distributor Ahmad Golchin, chairman of Phars Films, who will roll out Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film ‘Vakeel Saab’ in this region on April 9 and is cautiously optimistic.

Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab Image Credit: Supplied

“Pawan Kalyan is called a ‘power star’ for all the right reasons. He has this incredible star power, charisma and has a nose for some great scripts. I have seen this film and I promise that this is film that will leave a lasting impression on you. I am confident that this film will lure every one back into the cinemas,” said Golchin in an interview with Gulf News.

Often labelled as the founder of the UAE cinema scene, Golchin is confident that the subject of ‘Vakeel Saab’ will resonate with all movie buffs.

“It has such a strong script that it can be enjoyed even by everyone — including a viewer who doesn’t fully understand Telugu. If you have a film with a solid plot and twists, then nobody can stop a good film from flourishing and thriving. I have incredibly faith in this release,” said Golchin, who has been in the movie distribution business for 50 years. He claims he understood the power of Telugu films when he saw the success of fantasy spectacle ‘Baahubali’, directed by SS Rajamouli.

“I have more than 56 years of experience in this movie business and movies are in my blood. When you know you have a powerful film like ‘Vakeel Saab’ in your hands, you know that things are going to go down smooth.”

Boney Kapoor Image Credit: Supplied

Producer Boney Kapoor echoes Golchin’s thoughts. “Pawan Kalyan’s star power transcends countries ... The tickets to the first three days has already been booked in theatres in Andhra Pradesh and it’s running houseful ... It’s going to be a big release,” said Kapoor in a separate interview.