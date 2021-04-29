Calling all Salman Khan fans in the UAE.
Tickets to his May13th Eid release ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is now up for grabs at the cinemas in the UAE.
Your seats can be booked online through the websites of local cinemas including Vox Cinemas, Novo Cinemas, Reel Cinemas, and Star Cinemas.
In India, this star-fuelled film which comes across as a typical ‘masala’ entertainer will have a simultaneous release on a digital platform and select theatres, but the UAE will enjoy a theatrical release alone.
Directed by Prabhu Deva, this highly-anticipated Khan film also features Randeep Hooda as its villain, actors Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani.
Earlier this week, Khan had released its dance-heavy song ‘Seeti Maar’ in which he is seen doing a string of complex and bizarre dance moves. At one point, Khan even uses his co-star Patani as a human dumbell as he is seated on an embellished throne.
Khan's films are known to song-dance-drama spectacles and are usually rolled out during festivals, when our collective mood is upbeat and joyous. Critics may rarely like his films, but box-office success often favours this superstar who can sing, dance, and beat up dozens of villains in one strike.