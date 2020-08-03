Technical crew has landed in Dubai and they will begin shooting on August 20

Actor R Madhavan. Image Credit: IANS

After a temporary lull in filming of Bollywood projects in the UAE, shooting for the star-studded web series ‘7th Sense’ will resume on August 20 in Dubai.

The series stars R Madhavan, Ameesha Patel and Prateik Babbar among others.

The technical crew of producer Gaurang Doshi’s web series landed in Dubai on August 2 and the stars including Madhavan, Patel and Babbar will join in the next two weeks.

As of now, the technical crew including the director, music directors and producer are getting ready for the shoot that will kick start on August 20.

Producer Gaurang Doshi. Image Credit: Supplied

The stars are expected to stay at the Palazzo Versace at the Jaddaf Waterfront and will shoot portions of their thriller at the hotel.

“I am very thrilled and excited as the action has began and particularly thankful to the UAE Government for making the process so seamless. UAE has done a marvellous job in controlling the spread of the virus and has become an inspiration for the world. Our team would also be taking all the precautionary measures as directed by the authorities to ensure utmost security and safety of the crew”, Doshi said in a statement.

Ameesha Patel. Image Credit: IANS

“This would indeed be the first web series from Bollywood to be entirely shot in UAE and ours is the first crew in the world to begin shooting at this scale. Bringing together such a stellar star cast after 5 months of lockdown is nothing short of creating history and we are proud of achieving this big milestone. Everyone in the team is super excited to start shooting again and very happy to be back at work,” Doshi added.

Around 100 members are expected to participate in the shoot.

“Audiences would have never seen something of this magnitude in a web series till date, with such a mega star cast, super spectacular UAE locales, glamorous sets, a fascinating plot and everything presented magnificently, the murder mysteries will not only intrigue and excite but will create history”, added Doshi.

Prateik Babbar. Image Credit: IANS

‘7th Sense’ is an espionage thriller directed by Karan Darra.

In a separate interview Patel and Babbar expressed their excitement at heading to Dubai mid-August.

“I love Dubai ... It’s a wonderful city and I can’t wait to begin shooting for ‘7th sense,” said Patel.