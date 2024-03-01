Mumbai: Kajol rides in as a cop in the trailer of her upcoming Netflix movie ‘Do Patti’, as makers promise ‘a unique world of intrigue and thrill.’
Streaming platform Netflix posted the trailer on their official Instagram account.
Netflix captioned the post: "Firsts are always special. Be it @kajol's first as a Cop or @kritisanon's first thriller. Do Patti coming soon only on Netflix!"
The teaser starts with a bird's eye view Manali, and then cuts to Kajol as a cop riding a bike in her first role as a police officer. Her voice-over, peppered throughout the teaser, talks about wrong and right situations in life.
Kriti Sanon, who recently got the National Film Award, is shown as a mysterious character in the trailer, and seemingly brings the glamour quotient.
Fans and industry members chimed in with their views in the comment section. Badshah wrote, "Chills.", while Varun Dhawan commented, "Kriti <with clapping hands emojis>."
The film is a debut production for Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films.
The team of Do Patti added, "Get ready for a cinematic whirlwind. The film brings female power to the fore and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience... with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India's hills, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrill, as conflicting moralities of riveting characters play games with each other. We're ecstatic to present this compelling tale to audiences worldwide, exclusively on Netflix."
'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'. The official release date is not out yet.