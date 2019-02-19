The team of ‘Total Dhamaal’ has decided to not release their film in Pakistan, said the film’s director, Indra Kumar.
On Monday, the cast of the film announced that the movie will not be released in Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama attack.
Standing by the decision, Kumar said: “Being a part of the Indian film industry, it’s the team’s way of showing protest against the heinous terror attack. It’s our way of supporting our nation in hard times.”
The whole team, including actors Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, decided not to release the film in Pakistan, said Kumar who has directed 16 Bollywood films and has produced one movies.
“People are angry and their anger is justified. I am with my countrymen and to support them, I am not releasing my film in Pakistan,” he said.
Apart from cancelling the release of the film in Pakistan, the team of ‘Total Dhamaal’ has donated Rs5 million (Dh256,990) to the families of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the attack.
In the worst terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in the state in 1989, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber on February 14 rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the Pulwama district.
The attack claimed the lives of 40 troopers.
‘Total Dhamaal’ releases in the UAE on February 21.