Bollywood action star’s sister posted pictures of her boyfriend and her in the UAE

Krishna Shroff Image Credit: Instagram.com/kishushroff

Indian actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff isn’t cut from the usual Bollywood cloth where many are unnecessarily coy about their love lives. The fitness enthusiast proudly wears her heart on her sleeve and isn’t shy about posting loved-up images of her basketball player and musician boyfriend Eban Hyams.

They were recently seen letting their hair down in Dubai.

Krishna, 26, took to Instagram to share a picture of her having an intimate moment with her partner against a giant aquarium in what looks like the background of a popular fantasy-themed hotel in the UAE.

“My favourite fish in the sea,” she posted along with emojis.

Krishna Shroff Image Credit: Instagram.com/kishushroff

It isn’t the first time Krishna is posting pictures of her Dubai vacation. In October last year, she posted an idyllic picture of them walking hand-in-hand by the beach and wrote, ‘Blessed with the best’. The adorable post had actors like Esha Gupta comment “you guys”.

Shroff, her famous sibling Tiger and her parents were in Dubai this weekend to promote ‘Baaghi 3’, out in the UAE cinemas on March 5.

Krishna Shroff with her brother Tiger Shroff Image Credit: Instagram

In an exclusive meet and greet with Gulf News readers, Tiger spoke about the immense love and adoration that he receives from his UAE fans. He met with more than a dozen fans who won a Gulf News contest held last week.

“It’s always wonderful to meet my fans in the UAE and I feel grateful that they have loved my movies,” said Shroff in an exclusive interview with Gulf News tabloid.