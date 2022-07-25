Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has signed on for a new action film titled ‘Screw Dheela’.
Taking to Instagram, the ‘Baaghi’ actor dropped a special video announcement of the film where he is seen being punched in the face by thugs while trying to explain that he is just a school teacher, Akhilesh Mishra.
When the goons show him a video of a girl who calls him Johnny, the actor soon flexes his muscles and fisticuffs ensue.
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Screw Dheela’ marks Shroff’s second collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions after ‘Student of the Year 2’.
The official announcement of the leading lady and the release date of the film is still awaited.
Shroff was most recently seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ with Tara Sutaria, which failed to pack a punch at the box office. He will be next seen in ‘Ganpath: Part 1’ alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is slated for release on Christmas this year.
Apart from that he also has ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Akshay Kumar.
Khaitan, on the other hand, is also directing the Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, as well as Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya and Gurfateh’s upcoming film ‘Bedhadak’.