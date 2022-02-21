Tiger Shroff is feeling the love as a teaser to his new Punjabi track, ‘Poori Gal Baat’, drops online, featuring him alongside Mouni Roy.
Shroff, who is currently in Al Ain shooting for his film ‘Heropanti 2’ with Tara Sutaria, has worked with ace
choreographer Rahul Shetty who has directed the actor in the music video that release on February 24. Shetty, who has choreographed for films such as ‘Race 3’, the ‘ABCD’ franchise, ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Housefull 4’, DJ Bravo’s ‘The Chamiya Song’ and all songs of ‘Street Dancer 3D’ has worked with stars like Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Zero’, Hrithik Roshan, Shroff, Varun Dhawan and more.
Talking about how the whole idea shaped up Shetty said that it was Shroff who instigated the project.
“Tiger sir called me one day sharing that he has sung a Punjabi English song as his next single after ‘Unbelievable’ and ‘Casanova’, which were English tracks but this is straight up Punjabi track. So he was like I have worked really hard on it and I want you to choreograph this track and direct it too,” Shetty said.
Shetty shared that he has had a great work relationship with Shroff over the years. “I have been working with him since his first solo ‘Aa Raha Hoon Mein Zindagi’. I think together we have grown so much in life, him being an actor and me being a choreographer and director.We are so accustomed and comfortable to each other that it’s very easy because we understand each other’s working style and at the same time we work equally hard on each and everything whether it’s a film song, stage performance or any project,” Shetty said.