Three Bollywood films — ‘Thappad,’ ‘Chhapaak’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,’ — have been nominated for the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTA).
All three films revolve around social issues.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to announce that the three films have been nominated for the awards in the Best Asian Film category.
“UPDATE... #Thappad, #Chhapaak and #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan nominated in #BestAsianFilm category at the prestigious #AACTA Awards,” he wrote.
“The awards are supported by #NSW Government, #Australia... Earlier, #Dangal had won #BestAsianFilm award... #IFFMelbourne is the industry partner,” he added.
While Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Thappad’ revolves around the issue of gender roles and domestic violence, Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’ is based on the life of a real-life acid attack survivor. Hitesh Kewalya and Rohit Sharma’s ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ deals with homosexuality.